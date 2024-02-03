Wall Street gets laser eyes in bid for Bitcoin ETF bucks

After years of tiptoeing around the world of cryptocurrencies, huge financial firms are racing to lure Main Street investors into these mostly unregulated markets, seeking a fresh source of revenue. The stampede has been prompted largely by January’s heavily anticipated launch of exchange-traded funds that directly hold bitcoin. Bitcoin proponents hope the ETFs will boost the price of the digital currency by opening it to a wider investor base, but many outsiders question whether these highly speculative assets belong in the average individual’s portfolio.