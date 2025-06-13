Walmart and Amazon are exploring issuing their own stablecoins
Summary
Corporate coins could take payments activity away from banks and the traditional financial system.
Some of the biggest merchants are exploring how to issue or use stablecoins, potentially shifting the high volumes of cash and card transactions that they handle outside the traditional financial system and saving them billions of dollars in fees.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story