Want to create comprehensive portfolio management for crypto: CoinSwitch Kuber

Ashish Singhal: We want to go deeper into crypto, launch more products and innovations in crypto, as well as venture into other asset classes. We can delve into that when the plans are more concrete. However, we aim to create more comprehensive portfolio management for our users who are really young and come from tier III and tier III cities. These people are trying to invest in crypto as the first investment of their life. There are multiple products in the pipeline that will come up in the next two months.