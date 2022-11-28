WazirX blocked over 700 accounts during April-September 20221 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 03:34 PM IST
Out of 828 queries received, 764 were by Indian law enforcement agencies, whereas the foreign agencies made 64 requests.
Crypto exchange WazirX on Monday said that it has blocked over 700 accounts in the April-September 2022 period. The majority of them were due to requests that came in from users.