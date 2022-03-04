WazirX launches new DIY initiative for NFT creators

In the NFT ecosystem before smart contracts, people needed to mint NFTs individually, one by one, and it would cost them around $100 to $150 as gas fees only for one NFTs. After this came a collection where the creator could make their own folder of NFTs that needed to be minted for each NFTs. As a result, this system creates a lot of problems for creators because if someone has 100 NFTs, these need to be minted 100 times to deploy in the collection to create a folder, creators need to pay gas fees for every NFT that they mint. In order to solve all these creators' problems, smart contracts were introduced. They helped to resolve the gas fee issue and many others.