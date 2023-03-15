India's leading crypto exchange, WazirX on Wednesday announced the listing of Bitgert (BRISE) on its platform, along with a grand giveaway of 20 billion BRISE tokens to its users. Bitgert is a highly-scalable crypto platform for various Web3 projects, including metaverse, NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and more, and BRISE is its native token.

In a statement, WazirX highlighted that BRISE supports multiple applications, including staking and payment of Bitgert's low gas fees. DApps connected to the platform can also use BRISE, and it is available for swaps on Bitgert's own DEX. BRISE can be staked via both BNB Chain and Bitgert Chain.

WazirX is one of the exchanges in India to list BRISE. The exchange is providing its users with an opportunity to trade and invest in this exciting project.

With a secure and user-friendly platform coupled with a large and active user base, WazirX is an ideal place for investors to buy, sell, and trade BRISE.

For listing BRISE, WazirX has planned a grand giveaway across several marketing activities, including the Learn & Earn campaign and the Trading Competition.

Users can earn BRISE by learning about it and answering a few questions in the Learn & Earn program, while the Trading Competition offers users the chance to win big by trading BRISE on WazirX.

WazirX is committed to providing its users with the best possible trading experience, with a focus on security, ease of use, and customer support. The listing of BRISE on WazirX is a testament to this commitment.

WazirX is India's leading crypto exchange with over 15 million users. The platform offers a secure and user-friendly way to buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, and many more.

