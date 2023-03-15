WazirX lists Bitgert on its platform, to giveaway 20 billion BRISE tokens1 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 10:28 PM IST
- For listing BRISE, WazirX has planned a grand giveaway across several marketing activities, including the Learn & Earn campaign and the Trading Competition.
India's leading crypto exchange, WazirX on Wednesday announced the listing of Bitgert (BRISE) on its platform, along with a grand giveaway of 20 billion BRISE tokens to its users. Bitgert is a highly-scalable crypto platform for various Web3 projects, including metaverse, NFTs, decentralized finance (DeFi), and more, and BRISE is its native token.
