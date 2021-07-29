NEW DELHI: WazirX NFT, India’s first marketplace for non-fungible tokens (NFT), has launched art collections dedicated to the silver medal won by Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu in the 2020 Summer Olympic, being held in Tokyo, Japan.

Chanu, on Saturday became the sixth Indian female athlete to win an Olympic medal in this century.

Creators on WazirX NFT Marketplace have minted NFTs featuring GIFs, artworks, etc. capturing the win of Mirabai Chanu. ‘A Billion Dreams’ by cartoonist Satish Acharya was sold for 300 WRX or $338.7. Another NFT based on Chanu’s win, which was minted by doodle artist Monika Paul, was sold for 58 WRX or $65.48.

WRX is the utility token of cryptocurrency exchange WazirX and was trading 9.3% higher at $1.13 at around 4.30 pm IST, as per CoinGecko.

“The pandemic brought sports to a standstill for most part of 2020. However, the Olympics this year have brought joy not just to the sports enthusiasts but also to our country as a whole. Not just a week into the event and women athletes are already making headlines with their wins. To salute and honor these athletes, artists have been creating NFTs which are now available on our platform," said Vishakha Singh, vice-president, WazirX NFT Marketplace.

This year India witnessed its highest female contingent at Tokyo Olympics, featuring 56 athletes.

NFTs are digital collectibles, which can be obtained via an official marketplace and artists around the world have gone digital this year by minting different NFTs to cheer the players and to keep the fans engaged.

NFT is a one-of-its-kind digital asset that is not interchangeable in nature. Owning an NFT is like owning a one-of-a-kind work of art or a collectable antique. NFTs are unique tokens or digital assets that generate value because of their uniqueness.

