WazirX NFT marketplace launches Olympic-themed collectibles

“The pandemic brought sports to a standstill for most part of 2020. However, the Olympics this year have brought joy not just to the sports enthusiasts but also to our country as a whole. Not just a week into the event and women athletes are already making headlines with their wins. To salute and honor these athletes, artists have been creating NFTs which are now available on our platform," said Vishakha Singh, vice-president, WazirX NFT Marketplace.