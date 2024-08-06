WazirX registers FIR for $234 million hacking case in New Delhi

Indian Crypto exchange WazirX filed a first information report (FIR) based on the previous police complaint connected to the cybersecurity attack, which cost the company $230 million in the form of crypto assets.

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated6 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
Nischal Shetty, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WazirX
Nischal Shetty, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of WazirX

Indian Crypto exchange WazirX filed a first information report (FIR) based on the previous police complaint connected to the cybersecurity attack, which cost the company $230 million in the form of crypto assets. The FIR was filed at PS Special Cell, PS Lodhi Colony in New Delhi, according to WazirX's post on the social media platform X on Tuesday, August 6.

“Based on a complaint filed by us in connection with the Cyber attack on our multisig wallet, the police has taken cognizance of the matter and a FIR under BNS & IT Act has been registered on 5th August 2024 at PS Special Cell, PS Lodhi Colony, New Delhi through Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, IFSO of Delhi Police,” said the post.

WazirX Founder and Chief Executive Officer Nischal Shetty also posted on the platform X highlighting that the crypto exchange filed a complaint on July 19, after it lost close to 45 per cent of its assets in the hacker attack.

“Now before conspiracy theorists come forward, let me clarify that we had filed a police complaint next day of the cyberattack and had already made the announcement to everyone that police complaint has been filed,” said the executive in his post on platform X clarifying on the delay in filing an FIR against the asset theft.

The Mumbai-based crypto exchange said that the company has “full faith” in the investigation agencies and will cooperate with them accordingly to recover the stolen funds and is in hopes that the thieves will be brought to justice, as per the post.

“It generally takes time for FIR after filing of the complaint,” said Shetty in the post, as he showed his emotions of wanting the culprit to be caught, and the stolen assets to be recovered.

Mint reported earlier that Shetty started a bounty hunt for the assets, raising the reward to $23 million to recover the stolen assets worth $234 million, as the company is trying to find ways to bail out customers and restart its operations.

First Published:6 Aug 2024, 10:31 PM IST
