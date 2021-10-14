WazirX responds to govt request, blocks 377 user accounts

“Initiatives such as the transparency report add credibility to the ecosystem and make the crypto world look more appealing to the outsiders. We aim to look at the bigger goals like positive regulations and consider ourselves paving the way to it through innovative approaches," said Nischal Shetty, chief executive officer and founder, WazirX, which has over 8.5 million users and has seen trading volumes around $30 billion since January.

