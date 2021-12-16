OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  WazirX trading volume surges 1,735% in 2021
Listen to this article

Cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX on Thursday said its trading volume surged a whopping 1,735% year-on-year to over $43 billion in 2021.

This stupendous growth comes on the back of prices of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and other digital tokens seeing a massive rally in the last one year.

Highlighting the demographic break-up of its userbase, WazirX said 66% of its total users are below 35 years of age. Number of new female users increased by 1,009% vis-à-vis an 829% growth recorded in an increase in male sign-ups during this year, the company said.

“There was also a 700% increase in the number of participants from smaller cities like Guwahati, Karnal, Bareilly, thereby signalling the growing interest from rural and semi-urban areas," WazirX said in its statement.

Amid the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rage, WazirX NFT Marketplace also witnessed huge participation as over 962 creators minted 12,600 NFTs and sold over 5267 of them worth over 262,896 WRX (about 2.4 crores) in 2021 so far.

MINT PREMIUM See All

“The audience is evolving and recognizing crypto as an emerging alternative asset class. The government’s impetus towards a regulated approach for crypto would put India on the world map with other developed countries dealing in crypto. This, coupled with strong institutional participation in crypto would go a long way in paving the future of this popular asset class in India and helping us become Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout