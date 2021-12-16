Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Cryptocurrency /  WazirX trading volume surges 1,735% in 2021

WazirX trading volume surges 1,735% in 2021

This stupendous growth for WazirX comes on the back of prices of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and other digital tokens seeing a massive rally in the last one year.
1 min read . 12:02 PM IST Livemint

  • WazirX NFT Marketplace also witnessed huge participation as over 962 creators minted 12,600 NFTs and have sold over 5267 of them worth over 262,896 WRX (about 2.4 crores) in 2021 so far

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX on Thursday said its trading volume surged a whopping 1,735% year-on-year to over $43 billion in 2021.

Cryptocurrency trading platform WazirX on Thursday said its trading volume surged a whopping 1,735% year-on-year to over $43 billion in 2021.

This stupendous growth comes on the back of prices of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and other digital tokens seeing a massive rally in the last one year.

This stupendous growth comes on the back of prices of bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, and other digital tokens seeing a massive rally in the last one year.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Highlighting the demographic break-up of its userbase, WazirX said 66% of its total users are below 35 years of age. Number of new female users increased by 1,009% vis-à-vis an 829% growth recorded in an increase in male sign-ups during this year, the company said.

“There was also a 700% increase in the number of participants from smaller cities like Guwahati, Karnal, Bareilly, thereby signalling the growing interest from rural and semi-urban areas," WazirX said in its statement.

Amid the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rage, WazirX NFT Marketplace also witnessed huge participation as over 962 creators minted 12,600 NFTs and sold over 5267 of them worth over 262,896 WRX (about 2.4 crores) in 2021 so far.

MINT PREMIUM See All

ITC’s first-ever analyst meet disappoints investors: No ...

Here's what Yes Bank is doing to protect its vote at Di ...

The many benefits of taking an education loan

Why Log4Shell is the worst security issue in a decade

“The audience is evolving and recognizing crypto as an emerging alternative asset class. The government’s impetus towards a regulated approach for crypto would put India on the world map with other developed countries dealing in crypto. This, coupled with strong institutional participation in crypto would go a long way in paving the future of this popular asset class in India and helping us become Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!