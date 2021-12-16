WazirX trading volume surges 1,735% in 2021

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Highlighting the demographic break-up of its userbase, WazirX said 66% of its total users are below 35 years of age. Number of new female users increased by 1,009% vis-à-vis an 829% growth recorded in an increase in male sign-ups during this year, the company said.
“There was also a 700% increase in the number of participants from smaller cities like Guwahati, Karnal, Bareilly, thereby signalling the growing interest from rural and semi-urban areas," WazirX said in its statement.
Amid the non-fungible tokens (NFTs) rage, WazirX NFT Marketplace also witnessed huge participation as over 962 creators minted 12,600 NFTs and sold over 5267 of them worth over 262,896 WRX (about ₹2.4 crores) in 2021 so far.
“The audience is evolving and recognizing crypto as an emerging alternative asset class. The government’s impetus towards a regulated approach for crypto would put India on the world map with other developed countries dealing in crypto. This, coupled with strong institutional participation in crypto would go a long way in paving the future of this popular asset class in India and helping us become Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Nischal Shetty, CEO, WazirX.
