What are private cryptocurrencies? How do they differ from Bitcoin, ether?

“It is hard to comprehend what the government means by private cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin, Ether etc. are public crypto built on public blockchains and have their own specific use cases. They are needed to run smart contract and write to the distributed ledger that they’re built on top of. People cannot use INR or USDT to pay for fees on the Bitcoin or Ethereum Blockchain," said Nischal Shetty, Founder of crypto exchange WazirX.