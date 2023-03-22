The crypto-mining industry has seen significant advancements in recent years, particularly in terms of technology and sustainability. Viraj Patil, a fintech entrepreneur, has been a participant in the crypto evolution and has observed the journey closely and he feels these advancements are likely to shape the future of mining in significant ways.

Green mining

One of the biggest advancements in the crypto-mining industry is the move toward green mining. In the past, mining has been criticized for its high energy consumption and carbon footprint. However, in recent years, there has been a significant shift towards more sustainable mining practices.

Some companies are using renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and hydropower to mine cryptocurrencies. Others are developing more energy-efficient hardware and software solutions that reduce energy consumption while increasing processing power.

According to Viraj, “ Green mining is likely to make it more sustainable and environmentally friendly. As society becomes more concerned about climate change, there is likely to be a greater demand for sustainable mining practices. This would also bring in more participants from a new segment"

ASIC mining

Another major advancement in the crypto-mining industry is the development of application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) mining. ASIC mining is a type of mining hardware that is designed specifically for mining cryptocurrencies. It is much more efficient than traditional CPU and GPU mining, which has made it the go-to option for many miners.

The development of ASIC mining will make it more efficient and cost-effective. As more companies develop ASIC mining hardware, we are likely to see a significant increase in the speed and efficiency of mining operations.

Cloud mining

Cloud mining allows miners to rent mining hardware and computing power from remote data centers. This eliminates the need for miners to purchase their own hardware and infrastructure, which can be expensive.

As per Viraj, there are many new cloud mining projects, backed by commodities, gaining a lot of traction from the crypto mining community. Cloud mining is making it more accessible and affordable for individuals and small-scale miners.

DeFi mining

Decentralized finance (DeFi) mining allows individuals to earn rewards by participating in decentralized finance protocols. This is done by lending, borrowing, or providing liquidity to these protocols.

DeFi mining will provide a new way for individuals to earn cryptocurrency. As more people become interested in DeFi protocols, we are likely to see a significant increase in the number of people participating in DeFi mining.

Viraj and many other crypto enthusiasts like him are looking for these advancements to shape up and make crypto mining more sustainable, efficient, and accessible. As the crypto-mining industry continues to evolve, it will be interesting to see its next phases.

Author: Viraj Patil, a fintech entrepreneur and CEO,Vertex Global

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach. Take the test