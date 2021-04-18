What Coinbase’s IPO holds for the future of cryptos

Prices of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and ethereum, which have been climbing steadily in the last year, hit new records as Coinbase went public. Bitcoin hit a record $63,000 (approximately ₹46 lakh) ahead of Coinbase’s listing, and was around the same level at the time of writing. Some say the Coinbase listing will be like a Netscape moment for cryptocurrencies worldwide, which sparked the dotcom boom back in the early 1990s. Even so, cryptocurrency prices before and after the listing do not tell the whole story. Many crypto enthusiasts were disappointed with the Coinbase listing.