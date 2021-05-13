What crypto insiders think about Elon Musk’s Bitcoin U-Turn

It wasn’t lost on some pundits that Musk might have his sights set on boosting a rival coin with a greener, perhaps even fluffier, profile. One of the most-liked replies on Twitter to Musk’s original statement was from Billy Markus, the co-creator of Dogecoin -- the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency that started as a joke in 2013. That token has become a favorite of Musk’s, and a darling among the retail set of investors and enthusiasts.