What does bitcoin volatility mean for other assets?

Contagion risk increases as cross-holdings expand in more investor portfolios, especially when trades are levered, as quite a few are now, and the operational infrastructure supporting crypto trading comes under pressure, as it did last week. Remember, financial history is full of examples of how investors who are unable to sell what they want to sell — to protect their overall portfolios, raise cash or both — often end up selling other holdings with much different attributes. With that comes a higher risk of financial spillover.