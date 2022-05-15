What does the current crypto crash indicate for the future of cryptocurrencies?

It is important to note at this point that how investors respond will be key to the future of cryptocurrencies. With panic and despair due to comparisons of this crash to a traditional run on the banks, investors may be doing more harm than good. A more accurate comparison is with stock market crashes where investors worry that the stocks and shares they hold may soon be worthless. And so far, reaction to this crypto crash suggests that a large section of crypto holders view their investments in a similar way.