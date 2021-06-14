What  ED’s notice to WazirX means for  crypto traders

Investors should maintain records of their transactions and pay tax on their gains. Depending on the frequency of trading, the gains can either be treated as business income (in case of frequent transactions) or capital gains. The gains may have occurred even if they have not been converted into Indian rupees, according to some experts. For example, a trader who converts from bitcoin to ether and back to bitcoin at a profit, may also have to pay tax on this transaction even if he does not convert the bitcoin into the Indian currency.