What El Salvador adopting bitcoin as legal tender means for investors

“Events such as El Salvador’s move, Elon Musk’s tweets or others triggers, are more like sparks and not the fuel. The crypto market is always sitting at a certain position of being overbought or oversold, and this is the primary driver or the fuel. People are not clear as of now that how El Salvador’s move will unroll. So, there is a worry, that for it to actually play a role in the marketplace is going to be a very long-drawn-out process," said Khurana.