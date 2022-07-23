What happens to investors money when a cryptocurrency exchange goes bankrupt

Cryptocurrency exchanges suspending their trading due to volatile market conditions has become a trend since June. The flash crash that began in May followed by the collapse of the Terra sisters, further intensified last month and led to liquidity inadequacy among cryptocurrency exchanges. Due to macroeconomic risks globally, the crypto market suffered a great loss tracking deep depression in the stock market. The liquidation of crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) is the latest downfall in the market. These all factors led to many crypto exchanges halting their withdrawals and deposits on their platform. While some crypto exchanges are contemplating various options like raising funds from other investors, selling stakes, or forming joint ventures but the last resort has occurred to opt for bankruptcy. This brings the question of what will happen to investors' money if their trading platform goes bankrupt?

