What is cryptocurrency, and how does it work?

Moreover, because bitcoin was released as open-source software, anybody can take the code and create their own version of it. They could tweak it to operate differently, or alter it for an entirely different use case. This is why there are thousands of different crypto platforms doing different things, everything from decentralized versions of operating systems (Ethereum), digitized banking services (DeFi), supply-chain networks (IBM and others), even new kinds of collectibles and art (NFTs, or nonfungible tokens). It’s a massive, live experiment in applying a new technology.