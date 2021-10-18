What is Floki? Why is this cryptocurrency getting so popular lately?

In the past two and a half months, however, the meme coin rose 1,200 percent between August 1 and October 15. It rose from $0.000005 a piece on August 1 to $0.000065 on October 15. In two and a half months, it rose over 1,200 percent. This means if you invested merely ₹500 on August 1, it would have grown to ₹600,000 on October 15, as per the data on Coincodex.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}