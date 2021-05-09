What is fuelling the stellar run in ethereum?

Ethereum, a blockchain proposed in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, is an open-source platform for decentralized applications. On this platform, software developers write smart contracts that control digital value through a set of criteria and are accessible anywhere in the world. Ethereum allows you to move money directly, bypassing traditional financial services companies. Ether, on the other hand, is like money and can be used for everyday transactions similar to bitcoin. Since its launch in 2015, ether has become one of the most popular alternatives to bitcoin, commanding a market capitalization of over $450 billion.

