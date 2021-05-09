What is fuelling the stellar run in ethereum?

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Ether, a cryptocurrency built on the ethereum blockchain, has zoomed 400% since early 2021 to approach $4,000, against a 100% gain in bitcoin in the same period. Mint looks at the platform on which ether is built, and why experts are more bullish on it than bitcoin
1. What is ethereum, and how does it work?
Ethereum, a blockchain proposed in 2013 by Vitalik Buterin, is an open-source platform for decentralized applications. On this platform, software developers write smart contracts that control digital value through a set of criteria and are accessible anywhere in the world. Ethereum allows you to move money directly, bypassing traditional financial services companies. Ether, on the other hand, is like money and can be used for everyday transactions similar to bitcoin. Since its launch in 2015, ether has become one of the most popular alternatives to bitcoin, commanding a market capitalization of over $450 billion.