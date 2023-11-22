'What is not well regulated, is not investment worthy...': Edelweiss's Radhika Gupta on perils of investing in crypto
Edelweiss CEO Radhika Gupta expresses concern over the lack of regulation in the crypto industry, citing the high number of crypto investors in India compared to mutual fund investors.
Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD & CEO Radhika Gupta has once again reiterated her concerns regarding investments in cryptocurrency noting the risks associated with investing in a sector that isn't well-regulated while hoping that the examples of Binance and FTX will be a strong reminder for people.
