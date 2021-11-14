What is RBI’s stand on use of cryptocurrency?

First, if a large number of Indians invest their savings in cryptocurrency, the demand for rupee-denominated savings like fixed deposits (FDs) will fall and hence the ability of banks to lend out this money. The difficulty of tracing cryptos also limits the government’s ability to tax this amount. In that respect, cryptocurrency is a threat to the rupee. Second, it can be used for criminal activity or money laundering since it is relatively difficult to trace and seize. Third, investors in cryptos are vulnerable to hacking, scams, and losses due to sheer volatility.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}