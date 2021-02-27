What is the lowest unit of Bitcoin you can buy? Find out how many Re 1 can buy

The most popular cryptocurrency in the world, Bitcoin has reached values higher than most other volatile currencies. In the previous week, Bitcoin even managed to break the $50,000 milestone. With one Bitcoin priced so high, most investors of the cryptocurrency invest much smaller amounts which provides a fraction of the value of Bitcoin.

In order to address the division of one Bitcoin, and to pay respect to the alleged Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, the smallest unit of Bitcoin has been pegged at ₹0.03603669 (depending on the current value). For further understanding, 1 Bitcoin is equivalent to 10,00,00,000 Satoshi.

Going by the INR value mentioned above, Re 1 can buy nearly 27.74 satoshi.

Satoshi is the lowest unit of Bitcoin and according to en.bitcoin.it, all amounts in the blockchain are denominated in satoshi before being converted for display. The source code also uses satoshi when specifying an amount of bitcoin. When displaying an extremely fine fraction of a bitcoin, such as when calculating fee per byte or a faucet reward, the amount is displayed in satoshi for readability.

Despite satoshi being the smallest denominator, the smallest amount recorded in blockchain may need even more granular payments and hence millisatoshi can be used, which is one hundred billionths of a single bitcoin.

