What merge of Ethereum blockchain means for cryptocurrencies?2 min read . Updated: 15 Sep 2022, 08:53 AM IST
- Ether has climbed about 80% since a mid-June low, far outstripping Bitcoin, partly on Merge hype
Listen to this article
Known as the Merge, Ethereum’s revamp will make it vastly more energy efficient and over time pave the way for it to scale up and become quicker, according to the network’s developers. They say an update years in the making will go smoothly, though some investors are wary of possible hiccups. the software upgrade has been in the works for years, and it will change the way Ethereum orders transactions to become more energy efficient.