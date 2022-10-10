What does Binance's hack tell you about the crypto market?

According to Dileep Seinberg, Founder & CEO, MuffinPay, Bill Payment & Utility Crypto, being at the nascent stage, cryptocurrencies are vulnerable to some exploitations or compromises. They are not completely immune from such activities. Though they dent the sentiments of investors in the near term if the token is sound enough fundamentally, then one can hold on for the long run. However, ignoring the commentary from the foundation or the magnitude of the exploit becomes a concern.