What Nithin Kamath says on 'anomaly' of getting tax audit of trading profits

"A tax audit by a CA is mandatory if profit is less than 6% of turnover or if turnover is greater than ₹10 crore. Since salary income can't be set off against trading or business losses, any trader with a salary greater than ₹2.5 lakh who has a tax liability will most likely need to use ITR3 and need an audit. A tax audit can cost over ₹5000 per year when the average size of a trading account is less than ₹1 lakh, making it extremely expensive—not to mention the potential risk of customers getting mis-sold when notices are sent. Also, traders in tier 2/3 towns don't even have access to many CAs," Nithin Kamath further added.