The options before crypto investors, without UPI

India’s biggest exchange with more than 15 million users, CoinSwitch Kuber, has stopped all forms of deposits, while WazirX with more than 12 million users only allows net banking for rupee payments. Another major player, CoinDCX, allows net banking via IMPS, NEFT, and RTGS. However, users were quick to point out on social media the ease of access in the case of UPI deposits that is now lost. On CoinDCX, investors have to deposit at least ₹3,000 via net banking, while on WazirX only a few banks are supported. Redemptions and trading are working on all crypto exchanges via net banking.