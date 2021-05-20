What sent crypto market into a 24-hour tailspin

The big sell-off began on 19 May after China barred financial institutions from dealing in cryptocurrencies. China had come up with such a ban in 2017 too, but the 2021 ruling has a wider scope. It bans institutions from accepting payments in crypto or using them for payment or settlements. It also prohibits anyone from providing exchange services that can be used to convert crypto to fiat currencies, including the Chinese yuan. Banks have also been directed to monitor money coming from crypto trading. This was a red flag for crypto traders, as China is one of the biggest markets in the world for crypto mining.