NEW DELHI : The world’s biggest cryptocurrency, bitcoin, is likely to trade in the range of $30,000 to $42,000 unless it climbs above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) of $40,500, according to a note by Kraken’s research desk.

The digital token slipped to a low near the $30,000 level earlier this month on selling by new investors after China's crackdown and Tesla chief Elon Musk’s comments on bitcoin's environmental impact.

A recent on-chain report from Glassnode said that a new all-time high of $4.53 billion in losses were booked on 19 May and $14.2 billion for the whole past week.

Bitcoin has recovered since then and hit a high of over $40,500 on Wednesday but failed to sustain at that level.

On Thursday, the coin was trading at $38,340, down over 5% around 1.25pm IST, as per CoinGecko.

According to the Kraken’s note, after a wild past week, the market may be starting to see the emergence of a new bullish uptrend.

View Full Image Source: Kraken (Kraken)

“As we can see in the one-day chart provided above, since plunging below the 200-day SMA ($40,500) and falling as low as $30,000 last week, bitcoin has made a valiant attempt at regaining lost ground. Over the past several days, we've seen the token attempt to close back above this critical moving average," the note said.

The bull's reclamation of the 200-day SMA can make all the difference between the market believing that bitcoin is heading higher or that the bears remain in control.

“The bears might argue that bitcoin's inability to pierce the 200-day SMA is indicative of a lack of bullish strength, but the bulls will argue that per classical technical analysis, the more often a level is tested, the greater is the likelihood that it is to be broken. As such, the bulls are highly confident that the digital token will punch through and close above the 200-day at some point in the forthcoming days or weeks," the note added.

The technical charts also show that bitcoin's 14-day relative strength index remaining in a multi-month falling wedge is working in favour of the bulls. “Considering that this is often regarded as a bullish chart pattern that eventually results in a breakout to the upside, the case could be made that the next wave of momentum is building," Kraken said.

Moreover, the oscillator's recent retrace from "overbought" territory to "oversold" territory suggests that the oscillator is due for an eventual move back up to "overbought" territory.

