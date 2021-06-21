What the crypto crowd doesn’t understand about economics

Nor is the U.S. government about to go broke or on the brink of resorting to hyperinflation. The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio may well hit 200%, but the poorer and smaller nation of Japan is doing OK with similar debt levels. Keep in mind that national wealth, while difficult to estimate, may run as much as six to eight times higher than GDP. So a 200% debt-to-income ratio could mean a debt-to-wealth ratio as low as 25%. That’s hardly the end of the world. Think of how comfortable you’d be if you paid off “only" 75% of your mortgage.