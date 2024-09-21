What the history of money tells you about crypto’s future
Summary
- The thread from shipwrecks and sheep flocks to digital currencies
This month China’s central bank revealed that its digital currency, the e-CNY, had been used for 7trn-yuan-worth of transactions in its short life—an amount equivalent to almost $1trn. China is not alone. Over 130 countries are exploring digital currencies, according to the Atlantic Council, a think-tank. Proponents of official digital currencies believe that a combination of ubiquitous smartphones, innovative cryptography and vast computing power means it is possible to remake the financial system.