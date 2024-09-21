What the history of money tells you about crypto’s future

Such separation allowed the French court to carry out a grand monetary-policy experiment in the 1720s. In an effort to lower prices—what you might call an Inflation Reduction Act—the king’s council decided, without warning, that coins would be worth less than before. From 1723 to 1724, it cut their value by 45%. The policy resembles the kind of thought experiment beloved of economic theorists. David Hume, for example, once imagined what would happen if £5 was “slipt" into the pockets of every man in Britain, doubling the money in the kingdom. Would this miracle make everyone twice as rich? He assumed that it would only increase the price of everything “without further consequence". The French in 1724 likewise expected prices to fall quickly.