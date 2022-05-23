What to learn from the flash crash of Terra UST, LUNA

Talking about the future of crypto, Novogratz said, "Crypto is not going away. The amount of human capital moving into space isn't slowing down. The focus on building decentralised infrastructure that allows value and ownership to follow as freely as information on the internet, isn't slowing down. The GDP of the metaverse is heading one way. Our community is resilient, has a shared belief in a new way of doing things, and the assurance that this is the very early innings."