What went wrong at Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX? Bill Ackman has a theory
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) was released on a $250 million bond package on Thursday while he awaits trial over the collapse of the FTX crypto exchange, which a U.S. prosecutor called a "fraud of epic proportions". Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have accused the FTX founder of stealing billions of dollars in customer funds to plug losses at his hedge fund, Alameda Research.
