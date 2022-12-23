What went wrong at Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX? Bill Ackman has a theory

“All to avoid embarrassment and admission of failure, but then the market crashed and the losses were too large to recover from. At that point, they were stuck. If you admit the loss and the theft, you go to jail, so you kick the can down the road hoping that things will turn, but then you lose more and get into a deeper hole until the blow up occurs. The problem with MIT grads with wildly successful startups and acclaim is that they never had an opportunity to fail before," he said.