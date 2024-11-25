What’s flying higher than bitcoin? The software company buying up bitcoin.
Vicky Ge Huang , Alexander Osipovich , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 25 Nov 2024, 05:30 PM IST
SummaryMicroStrategy shares are a more popular bitcoin play than the cryptocurrency itself for many individual investors.
Bitcoin prices have surged 40% since Election Day. MicroStrategy has climbed even faster.
