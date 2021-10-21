What drives India's craze for crypto

At the moment, yes, but India is no stranger to cryptocurrencies at this point. In fact, the country’s top cryptocurrency exchange WazirX lists six cryptocurrencies from Indian firms at the moment. At least two of these — WazirX and MATIC — have hit billion-dollar valuations in the past. At the time of writing, MATIC had a market capitalization of over $10 billion. As reported by Mint earlier, a plethora of other cryptocurrencies are also expected to come from India in the next few months to a year. In addition, more than seven new NFT marketplaces have been opened in the country in 2021 alone.