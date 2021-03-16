What’s India’s beef with Bitcoin?

Now, it may be an excellent idea to fill up a ghost town with 20-something programmers since 40-something Mumbai bankers won’t go there. Perhaps even the code writers don’t have to leave behind the city lights of Bangalore and Hyderabad and head for the boondocks. As long as resident Indian investors are allowed to freely park in Gift City some of the $250,000 they’re permitted to take overseas annually, the offshore center could in theory channel some dollar liquidity to the crypto industry. The domestic banking system will steer clear of crypto. The central bank’s sway over the rupee would remain intact.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}