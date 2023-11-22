What is Binance’s connection with terrorist groups like Hamas, Al Qaeda, ISIS, Palestinian Islamic Jihad? Explained
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has resigned following criminal charges for anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations. Richard Teng has been named as his successor.
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has stepped down as he believes “it is the right thing to do". Richard Teng, now former Global Head of Regional Markets, has been named as Zhao’s successor, Zhao announced on X (formerly Twitter). The statement comes after he pleaded guilty to criminal charges for anti-money laundering and US sanctions violations, including allowing transactions with Hamas and other terrorist groups.
