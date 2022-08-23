When the coins come crashing down

RBI has long been suspicious of crypto. In 2018, it banned all entities regulated by it from dealing in virtual currencies. The Supreme Court quashed this order in 2020. But the apex bank said that banks and financial institutions could “continue to carry out customer due diligence processes" such as know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), combating of financing of terrorism (CFT) checks, and “ensure compliance with relevant provisions under Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) for overseas remittances". Banks took the cue and tightened the screws on crypto transactions routed through them, even as the government mandated that proceeds from the sale of cryptocurrencies will be treated as income (30% tax rate) by tax authorities, and investors will pay additional 1% TDS on crypto transfers. But merely taxing a virtual asset does not make it legal tender. The government listed the Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021, in the winter session of Parliament in December 2021, but it is yet to be tabled.

