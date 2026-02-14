White House adviser flags ‘rapidly closing' window for Clarity Act as midterms loom amid crypto uncertainty, volatility

As midterm elections in the US loom, a White House adviser highlighted the urgent need for cryptocurrency legislation, such as the Clarity Act, as regulatory ambiguity is stifling market growth and innovation.

"Let's not let any moss grow here," urged Patrick Witt, executive director of the President's Council of Advisors for Digital Assets said on Yahoo Finance's Opening Bid.

Witt cautioned that the opportunity to pass the crucial Clarity Act is "rapidly closing" as attention on Capitol Hill shifts to the upcoming midterms, which tend to dominate legislative efforts.

Amid uncertainty in the industry and market volatility, the lack of clear regulatory guidelines remains unresolved, leaving investors in ambiguity, a report from the publication said. For the White House, the unclear status of crypto is more than a bureaucratic delay, it hinders the broader adoption by consumers and financial institutions, it added.

Witt observed that passing the bill will require flexibility from both the crypto community and large banks, noting that the council has held numerous meetings at the White House to reach common ground.

At present, senators from both sides have expressed concerns about a potential "deposit flight" from traditional banks if stablecoins lack proper regulation. The absence of clear guidelines makes many financial institutions hesitant to adopt crypto fully, fearing uncertain legal risks. This deadlock drives market volatility and hampers innovation, the report said.

During the earnings call of the cryptocurrency platform Coinbase on February 12, CEO Brian Armstrong voiced similar concerns but maintained a more positive outlook. He told investors he is "quite optimistic" that some legislation will be enacted "in the next few months," as crypto industry stakeholders stay "united" in their demands.

"There's an opportunity to make a win-win outcome here for everyone, for banks and crypto companies and the US citizen and everyone," Armstrong said. “We just want to have a good level playing field.”

What does Clarity Act seek to address? The Clarity Act primarily seeks to clarify jurisdictional boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) concerning digital assets. The legislation aims to specify which digital assets qualify as securities and thus fall under the SEC, and which are considered commodities and regulated by the CFTC.