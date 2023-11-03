Sam Bankman-Fried: All you need to know about FTX founder convicted of defrauding cryptocurrency customers
Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts of fraud and money laundering, involving at least $10 billion in a scheme that cheated customers and investors.
Sam Bankman-Fried has been found guilty on all seven counts related to fraud and money laundering. He is the co-founder and former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, once the world’s second-largest crypto exchange, and trading firm Alameda Research.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started