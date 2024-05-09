Why Africa is crypto’s next frontier

The continent offers bitcoin’s boosters a chance to flip the script on an industry whose reputation has wilted in recent years, due to a succession of swindles, crashes and well-founded concerns about its contribution to climate change. Crypto-miners say the emerging model in Africa is the opposite of simply burning through fossil fuels. That seems paradoxical, since there are chronic shortages of electricity in many countries. Yet many of the continent’s renewable-energy projects are stalled because there are not enough local consumers who are able to buy electricity to make them financially viable. By offering themselves as buyers of last resort, crypto-miners can help to stabilise demand for power and ensure utilities turn a profit. In doing so, they might also incentivise the investment needed to provide electricity to the estimated 600m people in Africa, roughly half its population, who do not have access to power from the grid.