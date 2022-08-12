Why Bitbns is facing INR withdrawals delay issue?

No matter what, every investor hopes to receive his or her money from their investment pools in a timebound manner. The quicker the better! However, this is not the case for investors at cryptocurrency exchange Bitbns whose withdrawals have taken a hit. Users have taken the issue on Twitter, complaining about how the withdrawals from their Bitbns accounts are time-consuming. Some investors haven't even received their withdrawals in INR for the past two months. Bitbns released a statement explaining the difficulty in releasing the withdrawals. The exchange cited a cyber crime case that led to police officers blocking their entire account. Notably, Bitbns has been struggling with the issue of INR withdrawals for quite some time now.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}