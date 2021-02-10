Why Bitcoin hasn’t gained traction as a form of payment

Elon Musk, a longtime advocate for bitcoin, will soon give Tesla Inc.’s customers the chance to buy the company’s electric vehicles using the digital currency. The news—along with Tesla’s move to acquire $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency for its corporate treasury—sent the price of bitcoin up 25% from Sunday to a new intraday record of $48,226 on Tuesday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in