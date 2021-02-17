Why bitcoin won’t become like money

MUMBAI :
Have fun staying poor. This is what bitcoin believers say when you poke holes in their idea of the cryptocurrency becoming a form of money. Now with bitcoin briefly crossing the price of $50,000, these taunts are likely to increase. But derision will not work with the author and philosopher, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who has been a bitcoin fan for many years—for, he’s changed his mind.
In the foreword to The Bitcoin Standard written by Saifedean Ammous, a book which has become the bible of bitcoin believers, Taleb had called bitcoin an excellent idea, primarily because “it has no owner, no authority that can decide on its fate". Nevertheless, that’s now changed. As he tweeted on 12 February: “I’ve been getting rid of my BTC [bitcoin]. Why? A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it."
