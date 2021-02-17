Subscribe
Home >Markets >Cryptocurrency >Why bitcoin won’t become like money
A bitcoin trading machine at a supermarket in New York

Why bitcoin won’t become like money

10 min read . 09:02 PM IST Vivek Kaul

  • Even as the cryptocurrency touches $51,000, governments will continue to protect their monopoly over money
  • Governments like India are worried that cryptocurrencies will make it very easy for individuals to move their money out of the country, circumventing existing controls

MUMBAI : Have fun staying poor. This is what bitcoin believers say when you poke holes in their idea of the cryptocurrency becoming a form of money. Now with bitcoin briefly crossing the price of $50,000, these taunts are likely to increase. But derision will not work with the author and philosopher, Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who has been a bitcoin fan for many years—for, he’s changed his mind.

In the foreword to The Bitcoin Standard written by Saifedean Ammous, a book which has become the bible of bitcoin believers, Taleb had called bitcoin an excellent idea, primarily because “it has no owner, no authority that can decide on its fate". Nevertheless, that’s now changed. As he tweeted on 12 February: “I’ve been getting rid of my BTC [bitcoin]. Why? A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it."

