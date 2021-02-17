Why bitcoin won’t become like money

In the foreword to The Bitcoin Standard written by Saifedean Ammous, a book which has become the bible of bitcoin believers, Taleb had called bitcoin an excellent idea, primarily because “it has no owner, no authority that can decide on its fate". Nevertheless, that’s now changed. As he tweeted on 12 February: “I’ve been getting rid of my BTC [bitcoin]. Why? A currency is never supposed to be more volatile than what you buy and sell with it."

